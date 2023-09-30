There is an open conflict between Elon Musk and the German government. Overnight, Tesla’s number one accused Berlin of “violating Italy’s sovereignty” by bringing “a huge number of migrants onto Italian soil”. Then the thrust: “This sounds like an invasion.” A sentence written on X, the social network owned by him, responding directly to the official account of the German Foreign Ministry. Already the subject of accusations by Musk on the migrant and NGO issue. Yesterday the Berlin government account tried to respond to Musk’s accusations: “It’s called saving human lives.” But today he has to face the new attack from the owner of X. Yesterday Musk shared a video published by the account @RadioGenoa. A video showing migrants saved by an NGO. The video was accompanied by a text, written by the account: «There are 8 German NGOs in the Mediterranean. They collect illegal immigrants to land them in Italy. These NGOs are funded by the German government. We perish that the AfD wins the elections to stop this European suicide.” Musk relaunched it by writing: “Is German public opinion aware of this?”.

Post that triggered the reaction in Berlin, culminating in Musk’s attack during the night. For a few days now, Elon Musk seems to have made the migrant issue a central theme of his communication on “It’s very important that people know what’s going on here,” Musk said in the video. Which has long been trying to win over right-wing and conservative public opinion. American and European. A few hours later he publishes another one. He is seen holding a 50 caliber Barret. A semi-automatic sniper rifle. Ears covered by headphones, Musk places it next to him and begins shooting. One, two, three, four shots towards his target.