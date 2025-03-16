Musk, the foreign body that begins to take its toll to Trump

More rows closure and more noise to divert attention. Donald Trump’s photography with Elon Musk with one of his tesla in the White House was not only an unexpected rebranding of the electric car in the Trumpism vehicle. The image intended to wrap the billionaire at a time when even his eccentricity seems to be out of place inside Trump’s ranks. Five days before, Musk’s ways in his campaign to cut the administration triggered a burst behind closed doors with the rest of the Trump cabinet members.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, was the one who most engaged with Musk during the explosive meeting last week. As explained by The New York Timesthe leader of Doge reproached Rubio not to have fired enough personnel, while he replied that more than 1,500 officials accepted the early renunciation plan. The conversation was heated while Trump watched mute, until he left in defense of Rubio and tried to calm the spirits. Trump asked the secretaries (ministers) to cooperate with Musk in the task.

Rubio, who also charges with the discomfort of seeing how Trump has relegated him in the background through special envoys such as Steve Witkoff, was the one who broke with the awkward silence that had been created around Musk. Other members of the Trump Cabinet and Republican congressmen have long since their backs to the president, have been upset with the actions of the billionaire.

The one who was Trump’s campaign chief and who is currently the White House Cabinet Chief, Susie Wiles, had long since given his frustration with Musk. When the dismantling of the Usaid International Cooperation Agency began, Wiles lamented the lack of coordination by Doge. Even Wiles herself, who is part of Trump’s intimate circle, came to feel out of what was happening in the White House while Musk tried to fire thousands of federal employees and accessed sensitive information.

Sources close to the White House surroundings told Reuters in February that Wiles and several of their advisors had already expressed to Musk their concern about the lack of communication. “We need to communicate all this. We need to be informed, ”Wiles told the billionaire.

Musk, with his black magician cap and the “Tech Support” t -shirts, has become the rare Avis inside the white house halls. Nor Trump has come to appear in the Oval Office with the Maga Cap on. Musk did, in his first joint appearance with the tycoon. He is the only one in the entire Trump team that has allowed himself to break with the institution’s label rules. In the more than fifty days of Trump mandate the only time Musk has been seen dressing a suit was in the speech that the president gave in the joint session of the two Congress cameras. The leader of the Doge appeared with a shirt and tie just after, days before, Trump had shaved the Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenski attend the meeting with military clothing instead of suit and tie.

Trump defended the signing of Musk in Congress again and the next day, the White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, positively valued the billionaire attire. “Last night he did, and I think he liked the president a lot,” said Leavitt, who added: “And he looked great.”

Likewise, after the tensions lived with Rubio at the explosive meeting where the first cracks appeared, Musk published a tweet giving the reason to the Secretary of State on the situation of the Starlink service in Ukraine. “No one has made any threat about cutting Starlink in Ukraine,” said Rubio. AND Musk shared it by adding: “What the Rubio Secretary says is absolutely true.” The gesture was an attempt to show some reconciliation for the gallery. The day before, even Trump himself made a publication In social truth ensuring that: “Elon and Marco have a great relationship! Any statement that says otherwise is false news !!! ”

Musk is not only a foreign body within the White House protocol, but in the way of approaching politics. Like Trump in his previous mandate, the billionaire is a Outsider that he had never traveled the halls of power before in Washington and many things escape the way of doing in the capital. Of all the members of the Trump government, without a doubt Musk is the one that makes the most per day. Some of which, despite the clear agenda led by Trump, would not post any other cabinet member.

This week, among the thousands of tweets published by Musk, was a reproduction of the 12 stars of the European Union with the sickle and the hammer in the center. The message intended to be an alleged criticism of the existence of the EU as if it were an excess of bureaucratization that existed an institution above the other institutions that each of the member countries has: “Imagine that you love so much to be governed, that you want a government for your government.”

A ballast in surveys

Musk is not only causing friction within the administration, but it seems that outside this is not like. Beyond the boycott of Tesla cars as a gesture of protest against Trump’s new right hand, surveys also reflect an increasing aversion against the billionaire and the cuts he is leading. 53% of Americans have a negative opinion about Musk, according to a survey conducted by the CNN/SSRS that was published on Wednesday. Favorable opinions only represent 35%.

The survey also shows how 62% of respondents believe that Musk has neither experience nor criteria to “make changes in the way the government works.” Likewise, 61% doubt of the criteria of the owner of Tesla, including 28% of people who do agree that changes are needed in the federal government, according to the survey.

Until now, Musk was supposed to lead the doge. Although recently the White House has begun to legally shielded in the face of future legal conflicts due to conflicts of interest. First, a judicial document of the administration that denied that Musk was the Legal Administrator of the Doge was publicly, then Trump signed an executive order in which he determined that it would be the secretaries of each department who would lead the cuts, while Musk would have only a support function. Say what the role says, South African is still being treated as the one that carries the baton of mass layoffs, which have also involved closures of foreign aid programs and fund freezing, among other drastic measures.

The survey reflects how 55% of Americans expect Musk’s cuts to have negative repercussions on the economy, and almost the same percentage (51%) think they will have a direct negative impact on their family. Only about a third of Americans believe that these cuts will benefit the economy (34%), and even less expect to have a positive impact on their family or community (22% in each case).