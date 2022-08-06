Elon Musk continues to be very ambitious in relation to the Tesla’s future, still riding the wave of interest in the electric car that is experienced in the United States, China and some parts of Europe. The founder of the American brand bases everything on an increase in production capacity, thanks to the contribution of factories also built in China and recently in Germany. Musk assured that Tesla is still on track to reach a 2022 production of 2 million carsremarkable numbers for a relatively young brand.

For the future, however, the plans are much bigger. The acrobatic entrepreneur spoke to the Cyber ​​Roundup 2022 (the shareholders’ meeting) of the need for 10-12 gigafactory to reach the desired threshold of 20 million vehicles produced per year in 2030. There are many possible locations for the construction of new plants, because it is assumed that Tesla will not go to buy existing structures. Of the factories already in operation, the one that gives the most headaches is the one near Berlin; Musk admitted that 10,000 small problems are being addressed on the spot and must be solved one at a time. They range from protests for the use of water to the contractual conditions of employees. Even in Austin, Texas, there are some issues to resolve. Either way, Musk then shrugged, talking about the confidence he has in improving industrial strategies based on a review of traditional car manufacturing processes.

With regard to the new models, there are no dates and frankly, the ballet of postponements has long led us to believe that at Tesla’s home the wait-and-see policy will prevail. However, Musk would have confirmed the probable start of production of the expected Cybertruck pickup in mid-2023 in Austin, where the first necessary machinery is being installed. Model Y could instead become the most produced model ever.

Musk has finally partially withdrawn his pessimistic view on the future of the US economy. You had spoken in the past of a probable recession; now, however, it indicates a solid trend and expects inflation to fall. Furthermore, it seems that most of the raw materials are returning to acceptable costs.