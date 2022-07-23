Elon Musk returns to talk about the cost of Tesla electric. After announcing a few days ago that if the inflation situation were to improve, i EV prices of the US brand could decrease again, the South African manager has now very honestly recognized the repeated price increases of all battery-powered models in the range, especially the Model X which in the United States of around $ 16,000 between January 1 and today.

“We have raised our prices several times, now they are frankly to embarrassing levels Musk said during the company’s second quarter earnings call earlier this week. But we have had to deal with many disruptions in the supply chain and production, as well as with crazy inflation ”. Tesla’s CEO, however, said he was optimistic about the future: he said the economy will improve soon, thus offering a small hope that prices can be lowered a little later in the year. “I think inflation will go down towards the end of the year, I’m confident. I state that this is not a promise, but I hope that at some point we will be able to reduce the prices a bit. At the moment our biggest problem is production “, Musk added, suggesting that the biggest factor affecting price increases is a combination of inflation and supply chain disruptions.