Many thought that the Twitter issue could lead Elon Musk to neglect Tesla. And this may not have happened, even if the South African manager wanted to reassure the investors of the car manufacturer of which he is CEO. “Tesla is on my mind 24/7 – Musk’s words spoken on his official Twitter profile – To be clear, I am spending less than 5% of my time for the acquisition of Twitter. It is not rocket science! ”. Recall that Tesla shares have lost a third of their value since the South African billionaire revealed his intention to buy Twitter in early April.

“Yesterday it was Giga Texas, today it’s Starbase”Musk added on Twitter, a clear reference to the fact that earlier this year he inaugurated his new electrical factory in Texas and that the SpaceX company he is CEO of has a launch station known as Starbase in Boca Chica, also in Texas. Speaking of Twitter, we remind you that Musk himself announced in recent days that he had blocked the negotiation for the passage of social media in his hands: the South African manager is waiting to receive feedback on the report according to which fake or spam accounts featured on Twitter accounted for less than 5% of monetizable daily active users during the first quarter before taking the deal back in hand.