Musk gave no details of the automated taxis other than saying that they “look very futuristic.”

He also said that Tesla will start making the Cybertruck truck at its new plant near Austin, Texas next year.

After that, he said, it will start making a new semi-electric roadster.

Musk made his remarks Thursday night at the “Cyber ​​Rodeo in Giga Texas”, a party dedicated solely to thousands of guests at Tesla’s new billion-dollar plant.

Up to 15,000 people were expected to attend the special event hosted to celebrate the opening of the new plant in Travis County that also serves as the company’s new headquarters after it relocated from California.

At Thursday night’s event, which was broadcast live on YouTube, Musk said that Tesla is introducing the first small Model Y SUV built at the new plant, which he said could make half a million SUVs a year.

Tesla is the largest maker of electric cars in the United States and the world.

This year it will be about expanding the Austin plant as well as a new plant in Germany, Musk said, adding that the company could start building a robot in 2023.

“Next year there will be a huge wave of new products,” he told the audience on Thursday evening as well.