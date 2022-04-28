Twitter, Elon Musk: “Freedom of speech on Twitter”. Tesla’s boss continues: “Trump’s social network? Terrible name “

With a view to realizing its acquisition plan of Twitter, Elon Musk relaunches the need to guarantee freedom of speech and points out that the new social network created by the former US president Donald Trumpcalled Truth (created right after Trump was kicked off the platform) has a “terrible” name and exists precisely because Twitter has censored the “free Speech“, ie freedom of speech.

Should be called Trumpet instead! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Twitter, the founder of Tesla: “Trust us. Politically neutral social “

“Currently Truth Social is beating Twitter onApple Store“, underlines in another tweet the patron of Tesla. As for the “terrible name”, according to Musk “it should be called a trumpet rather!”.

“For Twitter to deserve the trust of the public, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means bothers the far right and the far left alike,” concludes on Twitter. founder from Tesla Elon Musk.

