Billionaire Elon Musk during a visit to Indonesia | Photo: EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

Billionaire Elon Musk cited this Monday (19) the closure of the X office in Brazil as an example for Americans to preserve freedom of expression in their country.

Sharing the post from X’s Global Government Affairs account, where the company announces the end of operations at its office in Brazil, Musk wrote that this was “a reminder that freedom of speech in America [EUA] is special and we need to do everything we can to preserve it.”

OX announced the closure of its office in Brazil on Saturday (17). Through a publication, the company accused Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes of threatening to arrest its employees working in the country.

The company’s post reinforces that “despite the fact that our numerous appeals to the Supreme Federal Court have not been heard, that the Brazilian public has not been informed about these orders and that our Brazilian team has no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process.”

Around 40 employees were involved with the X operation in Brazil.

Since the beginning of April this year, with the release of Twitter Files Brasil, Musk has been publicly criticizing Minister Alexandre de Moraes through his profile on X. The social network has also released a series of confidential documents in which Moraes requests data and orders the blocking of accounts linked to the Brazilian right wing.