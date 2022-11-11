Executives resign and advertisers are stampeding; businessman says social network will not “survive the next crisis”

Two weeks after buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk spoke about the possibility of the company going bankrupt. On the same day, he dealt with the firing of top executives and a warning from the US privacy regulator.

Declaration was made on Thursday (10.Nov.2022), by email. In the text, according to Bloomberg, Musk spoke about the need to increase subscription revenue to offset the drop in advertising revenue. If that doesn’t happen, Twitter won’t be able to “survive the next economic crisis”, he added.

One of the executives who resigned on Thursday (10.nov) was Yoel Roth. He was responsible for combating hate speech, disinformation and spam. Roth changed his profile description personal on the social network for “former chief of trust and security” from Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday (10.nov), the platform’s director of information security, Lea Kissner, tweeted who had takenthe difficult decision to leave Twitter🇧🇷

According to the Reutersalso resigned: Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran and Chief Compliance Officer Marianne Fogarty.

In the same email, the owner of Twitter banned remote work. He warned that employees are expected in the office for at least 40 hours a week.

Musk took over the leadership of the social network on October 27. Since then, a large number of advertisers have left the platform. The businessman said the company lost more than $4 million a day on ads.