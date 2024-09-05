According to the businessman, the STF minister wanted the social network to “take actions that are illegal” and “remain silent”

Businessman Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), said this Thursday (September 5, 2024) that STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes wanted the social network to “take actions that are illegal under Brazilian law and remain silent about it”. In his profile on the platform, Musk he wrote: “If this is not extreme corruption, what is?”.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the businessman and is responding to this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

Musk made the statements when commenting on a new post on the profile Alexandre Filescreated to promote “illegal decisions” by Moraes.

The last post made on the Alexandre Files profile is about a decision from March 2023. According to the profile, Moraes would have “censored“Brazilian citizens”common”.

The publication reads: “In this order of March 9, 2023, the minister, as in other similar orders, secretly ordered the censorship of accounts belonging to Katia GraceliBeto Rossi and Lucinha Ramiro. The order violates constitutional guarantees to due process, freedom of expression and the protection of personal data.”.

According to the post, these accounts “were followed by a small number of people” and “his posts only expressed support for conservative views and politicians”.

Moraes would not have been able to “identify a single illegal post” made by the citizens mentioned in the decision and “much less the reason why the accounts would have to be completely blocked”.

Citizens, according to the post, “most likely“, they were “censored“because Moraes”disagreed with his political beliefs”. Moraes, the publication reads, “claims to be protecting democracy“, but “censoring one side of a political debate is the opposite of democracy”.

