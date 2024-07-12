Musk: European Commission offered X a secret deal, but the social network refused

The European Commission offered businessman and owner of the social network X Elon Musk an illegal deal, but he did not agree. Musk himself reported this in X.

“If we had quietly and without telling anyone censored some statements, they [представители Еврокомиссии] wouldn’t fine us. Other platforms agreed to this deal. X didn’t,” Musk said.