Musk: European Commission offered X a secret deal, but the social network refused
The European Commission offered businessman and owner of the social network X Elon Musk an illegal deal, but he did not agree. Musk himself reported this in X.
“If we had quietly and without telling anyone censored some statements, they [представители Еврокомиссии] wouldn’t fine us. Other platforms agreed to this deal. X didn’t,” Musk said.
