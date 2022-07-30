The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Muskformally responded to the lawsuit filed by the twitter on Friday (29.Jul.2022), intensifying the legal dispute between the 2 sides. the platform filed suit against Musk after the entrepreneur backed out of the $44 billion purchase of the social network.

Musk filed what in legal parlance is called a “counterclaim.” The action allows the defendant to make his own accusations and requests within the initial process.

The action was registered confidentially. According to the American newspaper Wall Street JournalMusk should focus on the argument that Twitter changed the number of monetizable active users shortly after accepting the purchase deal.

The entrepreneur will also maintain the speech he used to give up the purchase: that the platform did not provide complete answers about the number of fake accounts and spam.

Musk’s response was filed hours after the judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormickfrom Delaware (USA), have ruled that Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk will be held from October 17.

REMEMBER THE CASE

The acquisition of the platform for US$ 44 billion was approved on April 25th. However, Musk announced the withdrawal from the purchase of the social network on July 8, when he stated that Twitter “violated various provisions of the contract” and that the company did not provide details about fake accounts and spam present on the social network.

For the top of Twitter, the issue of fake accounts is nothing more than a distraction. THE big tech requires Musk to pay the agreed amount.

On July 12, Twitter came in with a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, in the United States, against Musk to have the acquisition completed. At the time, Twitter accused the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX of assembling “a public spectacle to put Twitter at stake”.

“Musk apparently believes he – unlike all other parties subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, destroy the company, stop its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away.”, reads the process powered by the platform.

Last Wednesday (July 27), the businessman he requested to the US court that the case involving the purchase of the social network be judged on October 17, contrary to its 1st request, for the trial to start in February 2023. Twitter wanted the hearings to take place before October 10, 2022 .

After the court’s decision in favor of Musk’s proposed date, Twitter said it does not object to the set day as long as it is guaranteed a full 5-day trial, as announced by the judge.