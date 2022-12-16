Technology reporter Drew Harwell of The Washington Post is one of the suspended journalists, just like Ryan Mac van The New York Times and CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan. The accounts of these journalists have all been suspended, as can be seen on Twitter.

The company has been asked by CNN for comment. Based on the response, the medium will “evaluate its relationship with the platform,” a CNN spokesperson said. The editor-in-chief of The Washington PostSally Buzbee, states that the journalists should “regain their access to the platform immediately”.

Musk said on Twitter that “Any account that shares the live location of other users will be suspended. Even if it only concerns links to sites with the live location”.

Musk is referring to a controversial rule he introduced on the platform a day earlier that sparked a discussion about freedom of expression on Twitter. The billionaire, who has owned the social medium since October, called that freedom a great asset shortly after his purchase. He said that even an account following his private jet can therefore remain on the platform, even if it puts his own security at risk.

On Wednesday, however, Musk reversed that decision. The Twitter account @ElonJet was suspended, as was that of American student Jack Sweeney who created it. Musk said he did this because of new regulations he introduced, which prohibit Twitter users from sharing the live location of other users.

