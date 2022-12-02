Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter and also downloads Parlier, the American right-wing social network, no longer interested in being bought by him

Elon Musk suspends, again, the Twitter account of kanye west, the rapper who now calls himself YeKim Kardashian’s ex-husband. The motivation for this umpteenth suspension of her account is made known by Musk directly with a tweet in response to a user, a fan of Ye, who had asked for updates in this regard: “I did everything I could, but despite this Kanye West is back in violation of our rules against incitement to violence, the account will be suspended”.

The entrepreneur refers to a post that the controversial rapper published on the microblogging social network, in which they appeared the image of the swastika and that of the star of David. By the way this tweet was posted within hours of having said that “there are good things in Hitler”.

“All human beings have something of value that they bring to the table. I see good things in Hitler too. I love everyone.” These are the words of Kanye West, in ainterview with the conspiracy theorist Alex Joneshours before tweeting an image of the swastika and star of David.

“Hitler invented the highways, the microphone that I use. It cannot be said out loud that he never did anything right“, West added, according to US media reports.

Ye is for weeks in the storm for his anti-Semitic comments and has been downloaded by many brands for his words. The last one who didn’t want to know more about him was talk, the social media loved by the American far right, which blocked the rapper’s purchase and sale negotiations.

Parliament technologieswhich controls the US social platform, said that “The company has agreed with Ye to end the proposed purchase, in the interest of both parties”.

