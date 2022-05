How did you feel about this matter?

Elon Musk said that Twitter’s purchase decision is related to guaranteeing freedom of expression on the platform| Photo: EFE/EPA/Britta Pedersen

Twitter shares tumbled on Friday after Elon Musk temporarily suspended a $44 billion bid to buy the platform. Musk announced that he is still interested in the acquisition and explained that he is awaiting data on the proportion of fake accounts present on the site.

“The deal is temporarily suspended due to the lack of details explaining the calculation that fake or spam accounts actually represent less than 5% of users,” the billionaire wrote in a tweet to his more than 92 million followers.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streetr, however, Musk already had access to that percentage. “This 5% metric has been available for some time. He would certainly have seen it. Therefore, this wait could be a strategy to reduce the price”, she explains.

Fighting fake profiles was one of Musk’s main goals in an eventual purchase of Twitter. The day he announced the deal, he stated that he wanted to end robots, authenticate all users and open source the algorithms.

Earlier this week, he also said he would reverse former US President Donald Trump’s ban on Twitter, signaling his intention to cut the site’s moderation.