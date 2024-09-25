Musk Suspects Zelensky of Election Meddling After Visit to US Plant

American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk suspected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of interfering in the US elections. He wrote about this on the social network X.

He recalled that the Ukrainian leader visited a weapons factory in Pennsylvania. “By definition, if I’m not missing anything, that clearly falls under the definition of foreign interference in an election?” Musk asked.