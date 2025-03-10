Elon Musk said Monday that his social network X has suffered a “mass cyber attack” and that his team suspects that it has originated from “the Ukraine area”, which has raised questions about whether Donald Trump’s controversial advisor is at the point of view by his cuts in the US government and if platform safety It is guaranteed.

In an interview on the Fox Business channel, Musk has assured that his teams “suspect” that the attack has been carried out “From the Ukraine area».

Problems reports in X began early, when users of Asia, Europe and North America warned that they could not access the network, according to the Downdector monitoring site.

«There were (and there are still) a massive cyber attack against x», Musk has confirmed on its platform, which worked sporadically as the day progressed.









«They attack us every day, but this has been organized with many resources. It is involved a large coordinated group or a country. We are tracking, ”he added.

The tycoon made that statement replicating a publication of another user (Dogedesigner) that suggests that the fall of X this Monday may be related to recent protests against the Government Efficiency Department (Doge), directed by Musk, and acts of vandalism against stores of the Tesla electric car manufacturer, also of its property.

Musk, like other users who answered him, speculated that, due to their characteristics and size, it could be the work of a country or a large coordinated group.

Last year, Musk had also attributed to a cyber attack, Without providing evidencethe fall of X when an interview with Trump was about to be transmitted.

Cybersecurity experts say that it is difficult to evaluate what is happening without being able to see within the X operations, but the duration of the problems is a sign of an attack.

“Is The cyberguerra hitting with all its strength, ”said Chad Cragy, of the Deepwatch cyber -defense platform.

“With Musk in the spotlight and political tensions at their peak, these attacks have all the indicators of an aggression of a nation-state,” he explained.

The US president responded last week to the growing criticism for the unprecedented cuts of his government, which are supervised by his now loyal Escudero Musk, saying that they should be carefully directed.

“We say the ‘scalpel’ instead of the ‘ax’,” Trump published in his own social Truth network.

The Republican’s message represents the first significant movement to moderate the power granted to Musk, while the Doge works to cut the staff and federal expenditure.

The cost reduction campaign of that entity has faced a growing resistance on multiple fronts, including judicial sentences and some pressure from legislators.

Trump even confirmed that he had summoned his cabinet to convey the message that they were, and not Musk, who were in charge of their departments.

The failures of this Monday in X left tens of thousands of users without being able to access the site, according to monitoring sites. At its peak, More than 40,000 people reported interruptionsDowndector estimated.

After Musk bought Twitter for 44,000 million dollars at the end of 2022, Most employees left or firedwhich raised doubts about whether the staff was prepared to keep the platform safe and stable.

Since he acquired the platform with the declared intention of promoting freedom of expression, Musk has also faced criticism for cutting content moderation teams.

Under its property, the social network has also experienced technical problems and has restored theoretical accounts of the conspiracy and Trump.

The freedom of expression defense groups affirm that misinformation has flourished in X under the direction of Musk, which has been indicated to spread it among its huge online audience.

X did not respond to an AFP information request and the “technical support” account of X has not published anything since last year.