Billionaire Elon Musk supported American billionaire David Sachs, who said that after the collapse of the USSR, NATO should have been dissolved. He wrote about this on March 2 on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Sachs said that instead of disbanding the alliance after the collapse of the USSR, a new mission was invented for it. It's about expansion. According to the businessman, it was the new mission of the organization that maintained an atmosphere of hostility around it, which was necessary to justify its existence, he adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

“Is it true. I have always wondered why NATO continues to exist, given that its archenemy and reason for its creation, the Warsaw Pact, has ceased to exist,” Musk wrote.

On February 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that there was no point in the continued existence of NATO. In his opinion, the North Atlantic Alliance is currently only an instrument of US foreign policy.

On February 11, former US President Donald Trump made a resonant statement during a campaign rally in South Carolina. He noted that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO member countries if they did not fulfill their financial obligations to the military-political bloc.

On February 9, Putin, during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said that after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, Russia expected rapprochement with Western countries and even possibly joining NATO, but events in Yugoslavia did not allow the United States and the Russian Federation to find a common language.