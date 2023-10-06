DTesla boss Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has been sued by an ex-employee for unfair pay for women and minorities. Former SpaceX engineer Ashley Foltz filed a class action lawsuit in a California court on Tuesday. She claims the company paid her $92,000 a year, while men with similar roles and qualifications received up to $115,000.

According to Foltz, SpaceX hires women and minorities in lower positions to justify lower salaries. At the same time, SpaceX promotes men and white employees more often than other workers, exacerbating the pay disparity, Foltz said. She discovered the discrepancy when SpaceX advertised job openings for engineering positions with a salary range of $95,000 to $115,000. California law prohibits employers from paying employees less than colleagues who perform “substantially similar work” because of their gender, race or ethnicity. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk and his U-turns

Meanwhile, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to force Musk to testify in court in its investigation into his Twitter purchase. The authority filed a lawsuit in San Francisco on Thursday. She is examining Musk’s public statements and stock purchases around Twitter. The tech billionaire completed the purchase of the online service at the end of October last year and has since renamed the platform to X. He bought Twitter shares at the beginning of the year. The SEC has been investigating the deal since spring 2022.

According to the SEC lawsuit, Musk refused to testify in September after being subpoenaed, even though he initially agreed to be interviewed. His lawyer Alex Spiro told the financial service Bloomberg on Thursday that Musk had already stated several times in the investigation: “Enough is enough.”

Musk had made several U-turns on the Twitter deal. First he announced a shareholding he had quietly purchased and agreed to join the board of directors as a shareholder. He then announced that he wanted to buy the company completely instead. A few weeks after Twitter agreed to the $44 billion takeover, Musk wanted out of the deal because the platform had too many fake accounts and bots. Twitter sued him to force him to comply with the agreement. After it became apparent that he was likely to lose the lawsuit, Musk gave in in the fall and completed the purchase.