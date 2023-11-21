AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 11/21/2023 – 6:09

AX Corp., which is owned by businessman Elon Musk, filed a lawsuit on Monday (20) against the non-profit organization Media Matters for driving advertisers away from the social network – formerly known as Twitter – by portraying it as a crowded platform of anti-Semitic content.

Last week, companies including Apple, Comcast, NBCUniversal and IBM halted advertising on X after Media Matters reported it found ads with pro-Nazi content on the social network.

The advertising exodus was also motivated by Musk supporting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Texas, Network X accuses the media monitoring organization of “tricking the algorithm into thinking that Media Matters wanted to see as much hateful content as content from major advertisers.” .

According to the X Corp. complaint, Media Matters only followed accounts known for extremist content and accounts from large companies “and then presented the fabricated images as if they were the experience of ordinary X users.”

“This is a frivolous lawsuit intended to intimidate critics of X into remaining silent,” Media Matters president Angelo Carusone told AFP.

“Media Matters confirms its information and hopes to win in court,” he added

The White House criticized Musk, the richest person in the world, for his “abhorrent promotion” of anti-Semitism.

The United States government reacted in this way to a message from Musk, who also owns the companies Tesla and SpaceX, in which he responded to an anti-Semitic post on X with the phrase: “You told the truth”.

The original message was widely believed to be a reference to a false conspiracy theory circulating among white supremacists that alleges that Jews have a secret plan to bring undocumented immigrants to the United States, with the aim of shifting the country’s demographics away from one another. white majority.

The lawsuit filed on Monday makes no mention of Musk’s support for conspiracy theories and disinformation, but places the blame for X’s recent advertising woes on Media Matters.

Musk’s company asked the court to order Media Matters to pay undisclosed compensation and to delete its report against the social network.

