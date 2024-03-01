Billionaire said co-founders abandoned the company's founding agreement; Musk participated in the creation of OpenAI

Businessman Elon Musk sued OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, and the artificial intelligence company's CEO, Sam Altman, claiming there was a breach of contract. The information is from Financial Times It's from Axios.

According to a lawsuit filed on Thursday (29.Feb.2024) in a San Francisco court, Musk claims that OpenAI and Altiman abandoned the company's mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

The billionaire was involved in the creation of OpenAI and the development of ChatGPT in 2015, but left the company's executive board in 2018. He claims to have donated US$44 million to the company.

According to Musk's lawyers, OpenAI's relationship with Microsoft broke the agreement made by the company's co-founders to lead artificial intelligence “freely available to the public”. They claim that the company was transformed into a subsidiary of Microsoft.

“[A OpenAI] is not just developing, but actually refining [a tecnologia de inteligência artificial] to maximize Microsoft’s profits”the lawsuit said.

Another argument presented by the billionaire in the action is related to GPT-4, a new version of ChatGPT launched in March 2023. According to Musk's lawyers, the internal design of the tool is confidential for “commercial reasons”.