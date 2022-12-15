In the midst of an attempt to cut expenses after the purchase of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk is with installments of the rent of the office of the social network in San Francisco in arrears, according to a report obtained by the newspaper The New York Times.

The justification is that Musk is trying to renegotiate the terms of the contract with the company that manages the building. As a result, Twitter has received complaints from real estate companies such as Shorenstein, which owns the Twitter buildings in San Francisco.

Musk said Twitter suffered a “massive drop in revenue” in the days following the company’s $44 billion acquisition.

Without providing numbers or evidence, he claimed in a tweet that the drop in revenue was the result of activist groups putting pressure on advertisers. Companies, however, are slowly returning to the platform.

The billionaire also carried out massive layoffs after the acquisition of the company.

In addition, he launched Twitter Blue again, which allows users to pay to have the verification stamp, in yet another attempt to raise the social network’s collection.

In response to a netizen on Twitter, Musk said that, “in a few months”, Twitter will remove all previous blue badges. “The way [as verificações] were distributed was corrupt and absurd,” Musk claimed.

Previously, Twitter had a complex process for approving account verification. To have the blue badge, the profile had to be of a company, government or influential person, such as artists, politicians, activists or journalists.

Under Musk’s stewardship, Twitter now charges an $8 monthly subscription to anyone who wants to be verified. With the new process, any account can receive verification, whether it is from an influential person or not.