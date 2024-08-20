Musk Conducts X Poll, Shows Trump Beats Harris in Support

American businessman Elon Musk has arranged a social network X own US presidential election. He conducted a poll among users on his page, which showed that the Republican candidate in the upcoming elections, Donald Trump, confidently surpassed his rival, Kamala Harris, in terms of support.

Based on votes from just over one million X users, the former US leader led with 78.7 percent, while Harris scored 21.3 percent.

Earlier, Trump wanted to appoint Musk as his consultant if he won the election. This would allow the businessman to influence some issues of the economy and border security. In the spring, it was reported that the proposal had not yet been fully worked out. However, Trump and Musk discussed this possibility.