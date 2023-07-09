Musk says Zuckerberg’s wife drives a Tesla and knows it

American billionaire and businessman Elon Musk Twitter spoke about the wife of the head of Meta Corporation (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) Mark Zuckerberg.

“Zuck, your wife drives a Tesla. You may or may not know this, but I do,” the inventor wrote.

Users of the social network in the comments noted that this is already personal. A commenter with the nickname @heavenlyy24 wrote that these words “will make Zuckerberg cry.”

The day before, Musk accused Zuckerberg of plagiarism after launching an analogue of Twitter. The businessman recalled that he spent $44 billion on the app, “and the serpent just decided to copy it.”