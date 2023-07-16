Musk: The United States is desperately sending cluster shells to Kyiv, humiliating themselves and not changing the outcome

The US is humiliating itself by sending cluster munitions to Kyiv. About it on Twitter declared billionaire Elon Musk.

“We have run out of normal ammunition to send to Ukraine, so now we are desperately sending cluster bombs to them, humiliating ourselves and not changing the outcome,” he wrote.

Musk also noted at least four times the superiority of Russia over Ukraine in artillery and ten times in ammunition.

Earlier, the entrepreneur called the supply of cluster shells to Ukraine from the United States hypocrisy, warning that this decision would be followed by negative consequences. He stressed that the US has “always condemned as evil” anyone who used cluster munitions in combat. “Fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy,” he wrote.

The United States announced its decision to transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv on July 6. Despite the risks to civilians, the administration of US President Joe Biden has assured that such weapons can help Ukrainians quickly regain lost territories.