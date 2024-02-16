Musk: Americans don’t understand how powerful government censorship is in the US

US residents do not understand how powerful government censorship is in the United States. American entrepreneur Elon Musk spoke about this in social network X.

“Society still does not understand even a tiny fraction of the power of the censorship state-industrial complex. “My companies and I were subject to constant attacks as soon as censorship on this platform (social network X) was lifted,” the billionaire said.

This is how Musk commented on a message from businessman David Sachs, who earlier wrote that he was glad to live in the States because he “has freedom of speech and freedom from political persecution.” Sachs also added that Democrats are trying to undermine those words every day.

Earlier, Elon Musk said that the coming 2024 will be worse than previous ones. The entrepreneur made a forecast for the current year and suggested that it will become even crazier. Thus, he answered a question from user X about what year to hope for after “four years of madness.”