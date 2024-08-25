Musk said that without SpaceX, only Russia could help return the Starliner crew

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that if it weren’t for his company, the only way to return the crew of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to Earth would be to ask for help from the Russian Federation. This is reported by TASS with a link to a post on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Musk commented on a post by a user of the platform about what other ways there were to return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. According to him, they could have turned to the Russian side for this.

“Russia. The only other option is Russia,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that the Starliner spacecraft would be returned to Earth without the astronauts, who would remain on the International Space Station (ISS) until February 2025. This would allow NASA and Boeing to continue testing the Starliner during its return flight, and also not expose the crew to risks.