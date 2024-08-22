Musk: Millions of People Will Have Neuralink Implants in 10 Years

Over the next 10 years, millions of people will have Neuralink implants. This is how businessman Elon Musk spoke about the future of the technology on his social network page X.

“If all goes well, within a few years hundreds of people will have Neuralink, perhaps within five years tens of thousands will have it, within 10 years millions will have it,” Musk wrote.

In February, Neuralink startup CEO Elon Musk announced success after chipping the first person. According to him, the patient learned to control a computer mouse with the power of thought and even continued to play video games.

Musk later promised that brain implants would change lives. “We will give people superpowers,” the businessman said.