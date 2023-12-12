Musk supported the opinion of businessman Sachs about the threat of Kiev losing Odessa and Kharkov

American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed that Ukraine faces the loss of new territories if it refuses to sit down at the negotiating table. This is reported by RIA News.

The corresponding forecast was shared by businessman David Sachs on the social network X. He noted that Kiev “has forever lost Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, most of the Kherson region and Zaporozhye,” and the reluctance to make peace will lead to the loss of other territories, including Odessa and Kharkov. “In my opinion, your assessment is accurate,” Musk wrote in the comments under the entrepreneur’s post.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ruled out holding peace talks with Russia, despite the difficult situation of the Ukrainian army. According to him, Moscow does not strive to end the conflict, so it will not be possible to talk about concluding peace at any cost.