Musk said WhatsApp is not a secure messenger

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has spoken about the dangers of using the WhatsApp messenger. He said this spoke out on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“WhatsApp is not secure at all,” Musk wrote, commenting on a post by user DogeDesigner about people encountering ads online that are related to topics of discussion in private messages on the messenger.

Earlier it was reported that the correspondence of Russian children in WhatsApp and other messengers and social networks was available to potential attackers for a whole year. It was specified that this became possible due to an error by the creators of the parental control application KidSecurity.

Before this, Russian entrepreneur and Telegram founder Pavel Durov called on users to stay away from WhatsApp. According to him, the messenger has been a surveillance tool for many years.