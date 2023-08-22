New Yorker: Elon Musk had a conversation with Vladimir Putin in the fall of 2022

Billionaire, owner of Tesla, SpaceX Elon Musk had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the fall of 2022. The magazine reports this with reference to high-ranking Pentagon officials. New Yorker.

The article indicates that the Pentagon was interested in providing SpaceX with the help of the Starlink system of Internet access to Ukrainian fighters. At the same time, the businessman himself was concerned that the technologies were used for military purposes.

In addition, in one of the conversations with Pentagon officials, Musk said that in October last year he had a conversation with Putin. The businessman stressed that he and the Russian leader discussed the situation in Ukraine.

According to another source of the publication, Musk noted that he spoke with Vladimir Putin a few weeks before he published on Twitter a version of the peace plan for the current crisis. The billionaire said that his consultations with Moscow were regular.

Earlier, Elon Musk supported the opinion of British analyst Alexander Merkuris about the failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The expert pointed to the pernicious role of the United States in the Ukrainian crisis. He clarified that the United States initially ignored Russia’s concerns about European security. The analyst also accused Washington of sabotaging and disrupting negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in Turkey. The billionaire supported the words of the British analyst.

In addition, Musk supported the criticism of US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami against the United States because of assistance to Ukraine. The politician previously said that American taxpayers are literally paying salaries to Ukrainian civil servants.