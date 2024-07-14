Musk says there have been two assassination attempts in the past eight months

American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, amid the shooting during Donald Trump’s rally, said that there had been two attempts to kill him in the last eight months. The businessman told this in social networks X.

“In the last eight months, two people (separate incidents) have already tried to kill me. They were arrested with guns about 20 minutes away from Tesla’s headquarters in Texas,” he said.

Earlier, Elon Musk said that the United States had not seen a candidate for the post of head of state “cooler” than Trump since the 26th President of the country, Theodore Roosevelt. In addition, the billionaire responded to the shooting incident during Trump’s speech at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump was shot while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The man who carried out the assassination attempt was shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

In turn, US President Joe Biden said that everything is fine with presidential candidate Donald Trump. The US Secret Service has launched an investigation into the assassination attempt on the former head of the White House. The exact number of attackers and their motivation are unknown.