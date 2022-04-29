Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold just over 4.4 million Tesla shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said in a statement. The sale likely came about to help fund his purchase of Twitter. Documents filed with the US stock watchdog SEC show that the sale has raised Musk about 4 billion dollars (3.8 billion euros).
#Musk #sold #million #Tesla #shares #Twitter #deal
Latin America The President of Ecuador declared a state of emergency due to violence by criminal gangs
Abroad|Latin AmericaThe president, who had been in power for less than a year, declared a state of emergency for the...
Leave a Reply