Twitter, the 44 billion operation goes up in smoke (for now)

Stop to the maxi offer from 44 billion launched by Elon Musk up Twitter. The patron of Tesla And Space Xthrough a post, brakes on the acquisition of the social network scope, revealing that “the operation on Twitter is temporarily suspended pending details to support the calculation that spam or fake accounts are actually less than 5% of users “. A little while ago, always Muskreiterated that he was “still committed” to the acquisition.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam / fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Still committed to acquisition – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

In recent days, Twitter had indicated that accounts classified as spam or fake in the first quarter of the year represent a percentage of less than 5% of its daily active users. TO Wall Street in pre-market Twitter shares plummeted 19.4% to $ 36.3 versus a previous closing price of $ 45. While the actions of Tesla jumped to + 4.8%.

