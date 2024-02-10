SpaceX CEO Elon Musk: the Ukrainian meat grinder should have been stopped a year ago

American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk commented on the words of US President Joe Biden that the unwillingness of Congress to support Ukraine would be criminal negligence. This is what he's talking about wrote on the social network X.

Musk sharply responded to Biden after speaking about helping Ukraine and called for ending the conflict with Russia. “It’s time to stop this meat grinder,” he urged. This should have been done a year ago, Musk emphasized.

Earlier, Biden announced criminal negligence in relation to Ukraine. “The failure of Congress to support Ukraine if this happens is akin to criminal negligence,” he emphasized. The American leader called the failure to finance Kyiv outrageous.

Prior to this, the US Senate supported a $95 billion aid project for Ukraine and Israel without allocating money for border security. Now the initiative will be put to a general vote for adoption in the Senate, and then, if the result is positive, it will be considered by the House of Representatives.