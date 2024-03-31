Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Elon Musk represents right-wing issues in the US election campaign on his online platform X. © Britta Pedersen/dpa/Pool/dpa

Elon Musk claims that the Democrats are “importing” people specifically for the US election. This brings Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the fore.

Washington, D.C. – Elon Musk repeatedly interferes in the election campaign in the USA. His most popular topic is migration. On his online platform Democrats extra people would be “imported” to work with the US election to get enough votes in November.

The left-wing MP immediately shouted this Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on the plan. The Democrat who is New York in House of Representatives represented, put the tech billionaire in his place with a single sentence. Ocasio-Cortez wrote that he himself was “an immigrant” in the truest sense of the word. And there's nothing to explain about that. Musk was born and raised in South Africa. In 1988 he moved to Canada before moving to the USA immigrated. In 2002 he received US citizenship.

Ocasio-Cortez rebukes Musk on the election campaign issue of migration

In his post, Musk referred to a report from the right-wing portal The Daily Caller which was founded in 2010 by Tucker Carlson. It said, US President Joe Biden consider “distributing green cards to illegal immigrants.” The claim that Biden is considering an “amnesty” for “illegal immigrants” comes from an article by Politico back reporting that the Biden administration may be looking to expand an existing program called “cancellation of deportation.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is combative. © Ron Adar/Imago

It is a process that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain U.S. citizenship if they have lived in the country for more than 10 years and their deportation could cause “extremely unusual hardship” to family members. As soon as a court decides that all conditions are met, those affected are allowed to stay and receive a “green card”. This allows a person to live and work in the USA. However, it does not give you the right to vote.

After posting about the US election: Ocasio-Cortez counters criticism from Musk fans

Of course, there was immediately sharp criticism from Musk fans about Ocasio-Cortez's statement. So she was asked to please explain the term “immigrant” in more detail. Things are very different for Musk than for those who “illegally” crossed the border from Mexico. So Ocasio-Cortez had to visit the online community again rememberthat an asylum application is completely “legal” and does not violate US law.

The issue of migration is currently playing a particularly important role in the presidential election campaign. That's how they throw republican President Biden alleges he has lost control of protecting the US southern border. challenger Donald Trump repeatedly uses extreme formulations and speaks, for example, of an “invasion” by the USA.

Thousands of people come to the USA every day to escape poverty and conflict in their home countries. Authorities are under pressure and the justice system can hardly keep up with processing asylum applications. (cs)