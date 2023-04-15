Elon Musk has founded an artificial intelligence (AI) company in the US state of Nevada. This is evident from business documents that surfaced on Friday. That is remarkable, because shortly afterwards Musk, along with thousands of other experts, called for a “pause” in AI development.

Musk, who is already at the helm of Twitter and Tesla, is listed as a director of X.AI Corporation. The company was founded in March, just weeks before Musk and other tech experts and scientists signed an open letter calling for a six-month break in artificial intelligence development.

Other prominent signatories to the open letter include Apple founder Steve Wozniak and some of the scientists who pioneered AI. A number of researchers from Dutch universities also signed the letter, including professor Frits Vaandrager.

Business newspaper Financial Times writes based on insiders that Musk is trying to bring together a group of researchers and developers with extensive experience in artificial intelligence for the new company. He also reportedly polled a number of investors in his companies Tesla and SpaceX for interest in OpenAI’s intended competitor. See also Post announces start date: solar mail boat on the Spree

ChatGPT

Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI in 2015, the company that is now causing a stir with the chat program ChatGPT. After a few clues, this itself produces complete texts that are difficult to distinguish from work written by humans. The program ‘learns’ this by processing huge amounts of data, such as online texts.

Musk left the company in 2018 and has become increasingly critical of OpenAI, which initially said it did not pursue financial gain but established a for-profit division in 2019. Among other things, he is afraid that the OpenAI programs will give too politically colored results and thinks that the software group Microsoft actually rules the roost after the commitment of billions of dollars in investments.