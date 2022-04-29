After securing Twitter, Elon Musk proceeds with the sale of a new package of Tesla shares. The South African manager completed the deal just days after the popular social media board accepted his takeover offer: the latter tranche involved more than 4.4 million shares of the electric car maker, each of them. such as at a price between 870 and 1,000 dollars, for a total of 4 billion dollars. Details of the transaction were disclosed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, more commonly referred to as the SEC.

This new session of Elon Musk’s share selling coincided with a sharp decline in the value of Tesla stock, of which the CEO owned about 17% before the start of the week. For a change, the number one of the US manufacturer has relied on Twitter to announce that after this transaction no others are foreseen: “There are no more Tesla stock sales expected after today.” As highlighted by Reuters, this new operation conducted by Musk will serve him precisely to facilitate the acquisition of Twitter, given that just a few days ago the company’s board accepted his offer from 44 billion dollars. Many investors, however, have expressed strong worry due to the fact that Musk may have to sell Tesla stock to finance his equity contribution to the takeover bid.