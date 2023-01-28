Elon Musk’s professional life continues to wind between Twitter and Tesla. It is undoubtedly the first of these two giants to have created the greatest headaches for the South African manager, who accumulated debts of over 13 billion dollars when he bought the social platform. A figure that in one way or another will have to be paid, that’s why Musk it aims to use up to $3 billion in new fundraising just to repay some of this debt.

La Stampa on newsstands today, which quotes the WSJ, talks about “a attempt to relaunch the social network which in 2022 cut half of its staff, equal to 3,000 people, and was dumped by advertisers with a 71% drop in advertising in December”. As for Tesla, however, the South African manager seems ready to proceed with an investment of 3.6 billion dollars: the goal is to expand its plant near Reno, Nevada, so that they are produced on a large scale electric trucks and batteries for two million vehicles a year. Meanwhile, Musk is ready to face a local mixup involving both Twitter and Tesla: the CEO of the US brand had relied on the bird’s social network to declare in 2018 that he had secured the necessary funds for Tesla’s delisting, but for this action is now called to answer in court.

Returning instead to the expansion of the plant in Nevada, the same newspaper speaks of “maneuver developed to coincide with the publication of the great results of the fourth quarter of 2022″in which earnings per share jumped 85 cents to $1.19, versus $1.13 expected, on revenues up more than 40% to $24.32 billion versus $24.16 billion estimated. “Values ​​destined to relaunch the stock on Wall Street, after the crash of 2022, due to which it lost 65% on the Nasdaq, burning 675 billion in capitalization, the company based in Austin, Texas, has collected in recent weeks raises thanks also to price cut policy“concludes La Stampa.