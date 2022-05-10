Twitter purchase was announced 2 days after the Digital Services Act; Europe is one of the biggest markets for the platform

Entrepreneur Elon Musk and European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, met on Monday (May 9, 2022), in Texas (USA), to talk about the acquisition of Twitter by the owner of Tesla and SpaceX. In video published on the social network, Musk said he is in agreement with Breton and willing to collaborate with the fulfillment of the new European Digital Services Act.

“To tell you the truth, there was definitely no disagreement – ​​no”, confirmed Breton in an interview with Bloomberg.

On April 25, Twitter accepted an offer to buy from Musk. The entrepreneur acquired big tech for $44 billion. The deal puts the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX in charge of the social network, with around 217 million users.

As soon as the operation was confirmed, the billionaire published a statement saying that freedom of expression “it is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital city square where vital issues for the future of humanity are debated.”.

The negotiations were announced 2 days after the completion of the new EU legislation for big techs. Europe is the 3rd largest market for the social network.

The EU created the Digital Services Act with the aim of forcing technology platforms to improve content. The rules primarily focus on removing illegal content such as terrorist posts and hate speech.

Among several ideas for change, Musk is against the removal of content and the moderation policy of Twitter. Today, the social network itself decides what can and cannot be broadcast.

The new European law, however, proposes that moderation be done through interaction with users by a group of professionals who would stay in Brussels, the bloc’s headquarters. The bill will be paid by big techs.

Another point where Musk is aligned with Europe is in relation to the idea of ​​making Twitter’s algorithms more transparent and creating consistent rules about banning certain users.

“I agree with everything you said, really.,” Musk said in video. “I think we’re totally on the same page.”