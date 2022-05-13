Billionaire says he suspended the deal until he received an estimate on spam and fake accounts on the platform

Elon Musk announced this Friday morning (May 13, 2022) that the Twitter purchase agreement is “temporarily suspended” while he waits for an estimate on spam and fake accounts on the network. In April, Twitter accepted the Tesla and Space X owner’s $44 billion offer to acquire the platform.

THE announcement of the suspension of the purchase was made through the billionaire’s profile on the social network itself. Musk shared an article showing a new estimate from Twitter that says spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of users on the platform. After the announcement, the company’s shares fell more than 17% in premarket trading.

Since the announcement of the deal with Twitter, the Tesla CEO has sold $8.5 billion of the company’s stock, and said that “no more Tesla sales planned”.

Elon Musk managed to raise $7.139 billion from 18 partner investors to secure the $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

The investor list includes Brookfield, Fidelity Management & Research, Qatar Holding, Lawerence J. Ellison Revocable Trust and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

In addition to debt service amounts, Musk would still have to pay social network employees to offset stock-based compensation. To cover debts and pay employees, Twitter would have to be much more profitable.