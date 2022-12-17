Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the accounts of journalists he has suspended will be reinstated. Last Wednesday, Twitter blocked the account @elonjet, which shares the details of Musk’s private jet. Several journalists were also suspended. Many of them reported about that Twitter account in recent days.

These were journalists from, among others, the American media CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post. They were suspended from Twitter for seven days. Musk accused them of ‘doxing’, sharing personal data on the internet. The billionaire claimed that they endangered his family’s safety by writing, sometimes indirectly, about the location of his plane.

The suspensions came in for fierce criticism on Twitter internationally. UN chief António Guterres said he was 'deeply concerned', Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an organization that fights for freedom of the press, spoke of 'a threat to democracy'. The European Commission warned yesterday that Twitter must fear European sanctions if it continues to ban journalists from the social medium. European Commissioner Vera Jourova called the reports of the suspensions "disturbing". Media organizations and several countries also condemned the move.

poll

The Twitter CEO asked users via a poll on the social medium whether the suspension should be lifted now or later. A majority of Twitter users opted for the former. “You have spoken,” Musk tweeted. “The suspension of accounts doxing my location will now be lifted.”

It was Musk’s second poll on the subject, by the way. An earlier had more options. Too much, Musk later argued, retaking the poll with only two choices. In both cases, a majority thought that the suspension should be lifted immediately.

Freedom of speech

Elon Musk prided himself on freedom of speech when he bought Twitter, and then promised that the account that could live track where Musk flew to would continue to exist. “Even if it’s a direct threat to my safety,” Musk added. So he came back to that this week.

Not only the account @elonjet has been deleted, creator @JxckSweeney can no longer use Twitter. And the block continued: it was no longer possible for other users to link to @elonjet's other social media, on Facebook or Instagram. Musk then changed the terms of the platform so that it is no longer allowed to share people's live locations.