The company’s new chief executive returned to talk about monetizing verification badges to reduce dependence on advertisers

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, said this Saturday (3.Dec.2022) that the main goal in December is to make the social network financially “healthy🇧🇷 The billionaire participated in a debate on Space, virtual conversation space on Twitter, and said that “The 1st order of the day is just keeping Twitter healthy. Making sure your spending is reasonable so you know Twitter is basically a software company🇧🇷

Musk returned to talk about charging for the verification seal on the social network. For him, Twitter cannot be so dependent on advertisers.

🇧🇷This is what will create a revenue stream that is not dependent on the advertiser, so advertisers don’t have a lot of influence over what happens on Twitter. And also use the payment system as an additional means of identifying and preventing large-scale manipulation of the system🇧🇷he stated.

the owner of big tech said the challenge is to prevent potential fake accounts from paying for the seal. The solution proposed by Musk is that, to acquire the seal, users prove their phone number and credit or debit card numbers.

The billionaire again said there will be a gold checkmark for commercial organizations, a gray checkmark for the government, and a blue checkmark for verified individuals. In addition, he also stated that there is a possibility of there being a brand “organizational🇧🇷 For example, if Stanford University participates in identifying who is a professor at the institution, next to the professor’s seal, there will be a small university logo.

Some advertisers who had recently left the network are starting to come back, according to Musk. The businessman cited Apple as an example. The billionaire said it is not at the speed he wanted, but there is a resumption.

The owner of Twitter criticized the media stating that advertisers “read reports in the media and think they are true and they are not🇧🇷

When talking about European Union rules regarding big techs, Musk said he agreed with most of them. He stated that it is necessary to ensure that the implementation of the rules is not bad for the population.

🇧🇷I think we have to watch the implementation of this and make sure the implementation is not bad for the people of Europe.“, said.

The billionaire said Twitter’s new goal is to be transparent about the network to build trust for the future. 🇧🇷The idea here is to clarify everything that happened in the past in order to build public confidence for the future.“, said.

On the case of Kanye West’s suspension from Twitter after posting a picture of a swastika, Musk said that the publication was an incitement to violence. 🇧🇷I personally wanted to punch Kanye”, he stated. The billionaire said that the suspension decision was made by him.

When commenting on American politics, the billionaire said that on Twitter there were 🇧🇷a very different standard applied to Republican candidates in the United States compared to Democratic candidates🇧🇷 Musk quoted “a double standard” where there were no censures for Democrats while there were for Republicans. However, it did not present any cases.