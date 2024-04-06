Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 21:58

The owner of fail to comply with court orders and review restrictions imposed on the platform.

“Why are you demanding so much censorship in Brazil?”, asked Musk, this Saturday, the 6th, when commenting on a publication made by the magistrate in January. Moraes did not respond and has not yet taken a position on the billionaire's accusations.

The publication in which Musk commented was made by Moraes to congratulate Minister Ricardo Lewandowski on his appointment as head of the Justice and Public Security portfolio of the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government.

The owner of the former Twitter, now X, calls himself an “absolutist of freedom of expression”. Rapporteur of numerous sensitive inquiries at the STF and president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Mores is the author of a series of orders that suspended profiles, on social networks (including X), of those investigated for alleged dissemination of misinformation and attacks on the polls electronics.

AX Corp., Elon Musk's company that owns the social network, then spoke out saying that it was “forced” by court decisions to block accounts in Brazil.

“We do not know the reasons why these blocking orders were issued,” the company said, in English. AX Corp. claims not to know which publications violated the law and says it is prohibited from reporting which accounts were affected.

In his personal account, the businessman stated that the company is lifting all restrictions determined by Moraes. Musk threatened to review restrictions that were imposed by court decisions and said that this will probably cause X to lose revenue and force the company to close the office in Brazil.

“This judge imposed heavy fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil,” he wrote. “Content restrictions in Brazil have been removed,” he stated, in another post.

Right-wing parliamentarians commented on the publications. Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) cited the case of former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB), convicted of insults, threats and accusations against STF ministers. Silveira had her profiles deleted on orders from Moraes.

Eduardo Bolsonaro announced that he will request a hearing at the Chamber's Foreign Relations Committee to discuss the “Twitter Files Brasil”, a series of emails published by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger accusing Moraes and the TSE of illegally demanding the removal of publications from the old Twitter.

On Wednesday, Shellenberger made a series of publications on X with the title “Twitter Files Brasil”. It is a set of emails from employees of the former Twitter complaining about decisions imposed by Moraes and the TSE and investigations against supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2021 and 2022. At the time, Bolsonaro supporters were investigated for spreading news false statements on social media, involving, among other issues, the fairness of the electoral process.

The journalist, based on the emails, claims that Moraes illegally demanded that Twitter reveal personal details of Twitter users, demanded access to the platform's internal data in violation of Twitter policy, sought to censor posts by Brazilian parliamentarians and sought to transform content moderation policies into a “weapon” against Bolsonaro supporters.

This Saturday, the 6th, Musk shared the journalist's publications and stated: “this aggressive censorship seems to violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil.” Moraes, who presides over the TSE, did not comment on the accusations.