The owner of the social network speaks after the US newspaper said it will not pay a fee for a verification stamp

the american newspaper The New York Times announced this Sunday (April 2, 2023) that it will not pay the monthly fee to keep its verification badge on Twitter. After the announcement, the owner of the platform, Elon Musk, criticized the newspaper and compared his feed to a “diarrhea”.

In the US, organizations will have to pay $1,000 a month to get gold verification badges, while individuals can get blue badges for an introductory price of $7.

“The real tragedy of The New York Times is that their advertising isn’t even interesting”, wrote Musk. “Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s illegible. They would have a lot more real followers if they only posted their top stories. The same goes for all publications.”

In addition to confirming that it will not pay for the stamp, the newspaper said that it will not reimburse “reporters who subscribe to Twitter Blue for personal accounts, except in exceptional cases where this status is essential for reporting purposes”.

O profile of The New York Times on Twitter who lost verification has more than 55 million followers.

Twitter announced in March that starting April 1, it would begin removing verification from accounts that didn’t pay for the badge.