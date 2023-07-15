Businessman announced this week the launch of xAI, a company focused on artificial intelligence

Businessman Elon Musk said on Friday (July 14, 2023) that the objective of his new artificial intelligence company, the xAIit will be “understand the universe”.

The billionaire said he will seek to build a good artificial general intelligence (AGI, its acronym in English) as an alternative to the models proposed by the competition, such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft. The information is from Reuters.

Musk stated that xAI will work on “close collaboration” with his other companies, Twitter and Tesla. For him, the relationship will result in “mutual benefit” and you can speed up your work in the technology field. The businessman also defended the regulation of AI.

The company xAI, focused on artificial intelligence, was announced by Musk this week. The purpose of startup It is “Understanding the true nature of the Universe” and will compete with OpenAI, which Musk co-founded.

The homepage of the xAI website reveals that the 12-person team will be led by Musk alongside engineers and scientists with experience at artificial intelligence companies including DeepMind (from Google) and ChatGPT (from OpenAI). Some of the founders are also from educational institutions, such as the University of Toronto in Canada.

The xAI website says the initiative is being advised by Dan Hendrycks, director of the Center for AI Safety, a non-profit artificial intelligence research organization. Hendrycks will also work with Twitter and Tesla, Musk’s car company.

“We are a separate company from X Corp, but we will work closely with X Corp. [Twitter]Tesla and other companies to advance our mission”, says the xAI website. AX Corp is the company created by Musk to change Twitter’s legal name in April this year.