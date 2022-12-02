Entrepreneur is a partner of the company; clinical trials depend on agency approval

Businessman Elon Musk announced that the Neuralinka technology company in which he is a partner, should begin clinical trials of its chips brain in humans over the next 6 months. The information is from the news agency Reuters🇧🇷

The statement was given in event show and tellheld this Thursday (Dec.1, 2022) to publicize news about the company.

So far, the company has carried out tests only in animals. To start clinical trials in people, FDA approval is required (Food and Drug Administrationin English), a US agency with a function similar to that of Anvisa.

“We want to be extremely careful and make sure it works well before putting a device in a human.”said Musk.

According to Neuralink, the implants can help disabled patients move and communicate again, as well as restore vision.

“Even if someone has never had sight, never, as if they were born blind, we believe that we can still restore sight”said Musk.

wanted by Reutersthe FDA said he cannot comment on the status or the existence of any potential application of the chips brain by Neuralink.

The company’s last event was over a year ago. O show and tell it should have taken place on October 31, but it was postponed by Elon Musk, without justification.