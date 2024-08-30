Billionaire Elon Musk once again criticized Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), during the early hours of this Friday (30).

On his X account, Musk shared a post by American journalist Michael Shellenberger, one of the authors of Twitter Files Brasil, where he states that “although Brazil appears to be a democracy, it is not. President Lula and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes are preparing to close X, just weeks before the elections. Their actions are illegal and unconstitutional. It is time to call Brazil what it is: a dictatorship.”

In the comment written when sharing Shellenberger’s post, Musk said that the journalist’s statement was true and that “Brazil is controlled by a tyrannical dictator disguised as a judge”, referring to Moraes.

Minister Moraes threatened on Wednesday (28) to suspend X’s services in Brazil within 24 hours if Musk did not appoint a new legal representative for the company in the country. X removed its legal representative from Brazil after Moraes threatened to arrest her for failing to comply with orders to remove content, block profiles and access personal data from certain accounts, several of which are linked to the Brazilian right.

Initially, the deadline set for X to be suspended would be until the beginning of the evening this Thursday (29), but the social network service is still available in Brazil.

On Thursday night, X released a statement saying it would not comply with Moraes’ order and said it was expecting the platform to be blocked in Brazil “soon.”

“Unlike other social media and technology platforms, we will not comply with illegal orders in secret,” X said in a statement, adding that “we expect Minister Alexandre de Moraes to soon order the blocking of X in Brazil – simply because we did not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents.”

Also on Thursday, Musk confirmed that he will take “legal measures” against Moraes’ decision to block the assets and bank accounts of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in Brazil.