Musk at the opening of a Tesla factory in Germany in March: Businessman argued that the cancellation of Trump’s Twitter account was “morally wrong and totally stupid”| Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT

South African businessman Elon Musk, who agreed to buy Twitter in April, said on Tuesday (10) that he intends to reverse the ban on former US President Donald Trump from the platform.

Musk released the information by virtually participating in a conference on the future of automobiles promoted by the Financial Times newspaper.

The businessman claimed that he and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey believe permanent bans should be “extremely rare” on the social network and argued that the cancellation of Trump’s account was “morally wrong and totally stupid”.

“I think it was a mistake because it alienated much of the country and did not result in Donald Trump having no voice,” Musk said. “So I think that [banimentos] can end up being downright worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. I think the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban.”

Musk is expected to temporarily become Twitter’s CEO once the platform purchase is completed, which is expected to take place in the coming months. On the day the businessman’s acquisition of social media was announced, Trump stated that he would not return to Twitter even if Musk reinstated his account. He said at the time that he only intends to stay on his social network, Truth.

Earlier last year, Trump was kicked out of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat after the January 6 Capitol invasion, whose participants alleged fraud in Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. then the American president could incite violence.