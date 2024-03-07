The statement comes after it was reported that the businessman had met with Donald Trump

Businessman Elon Musk said on Wednesday (March 6, 2024) that he will not donate money to the campaign of any candidate for President of the United States. The statement was made after the the country's press reported that he had met on Sunday (3 March) with the former US president and is a pre-candidate for the Republican Party donald trump.

“Just to be clear, I am not donating money to any of the US presidential candidates”, wrote Musk on his profile on X (formerly Twitter). In addition to the social network, the businessman owns the companies SpaceX and Tesla. He has, according to ranking from the Bloomberg Billionaires Indexa net worth of US$198 billion.

According to the newspaper The New York Times, Trump, Musk and Republican Party donors met on Sunday (March 3) in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the publication, Trump is looking for more donations for his campaign.

Musk has donated to Republican and Democratic candidates over the years. He has also criticized measures taken by both Trump and the current US president, Joe Biden.

The US presidential election, held in November, should have Trump and Biden as the main candidates. The 2 won the Super Tuesday, which took place on Tuesday (5th March). This is the most important day of the electoral caucuses for the Republican and Democratic parties.

After the results, Trump's opponent within the Republican Party, Nikki Haley, withdrew his pre-candidacy. With this, the former president became the only candidate for the Republican Party nomination.